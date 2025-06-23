Emma Raducanu speaks out after stalker tried to buy Wimbledon tickets

Emma Raducanu has praised Wimbledon after her stalker was blocked from buying tickets to this year's event.

The man, who was previously given a restraining order by Dubai police after stalking the British former US Open Champion at four successive tennis tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai, had his name red-flagged on the All England Club’s security system.

He was blocked from entering the public ballot.

"I got a notification, the police contacted me and told me and assured everything was good," Raducanu told BBC Sport.