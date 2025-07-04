Watch as mysterious ‘interstellar’ object passes through the solar system

This is the moment a mysterious object that has come from interstellar space was spotted travelling through our solar system.

Images shared by the Canary Islands Institute of Physics on Thursday (3 July) shows the entity weaving through stars as it heads towards our sun.

Nasa scientists have confirmed that the object, known as 3I/ATLAS, is an “interstellar object” - only the third of its kind ever seen.

The space agency confirmed that it will travel past the Earth at a distance of about 150 million miles, posing no threat to the planet.

It should be visible to ground-based telescopes through September, after which it will pass too close to the Sun to observe, but will reappear in early December in its closest approach to the earth.