Strictly star opens up on cancer diagnosis with important message for viewers

A Strictly Come Dancing star has shared an update on her cancer diagnosis, urging people to “trust their instincts” during health concerns.

Dr Punam Krishan, who appeared on the competition in 2024, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday (6 January), telling her followers she has “been to some very dark places” after learning the news in August.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live on Friday (9 January), 42-year-old recollected on her health prior to her diagnosis. “I just had a feeling something wasn't right and I listened to that.”

Dr Krishan, who has since completed her treatment, said that if she did not seek advice when she did, her diagnosis “could have been a different picture”.