Donatella Versace is just like us — she's watching Heated Rivalry too.

The Crave series, an adaptation of Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel, follows rival hockey players Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) as they develop feelings for one another and navigate how that impacts their respective careers.

According to Deadline, the show is Crave’s biggest original series on record and grew its viewership by almost 400 per cent in its initial seven-day streams after its November release.

The fashion designer, 70, posted a video on her Instagram page showing her watching the series, after following Storrie and Williams on the social media platform.

Heated Rivalry will be available to watch on Sky and Now TV from Saturday, 10 January.