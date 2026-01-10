Anti-ICE protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis and gathered outside hotels said to be housing deferral agents following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Some protesters set off fireworks, while others chanted anti-immigration enforcement slogans during the protests on Friday evening (9 January).

The wave of protests in Minnesota and across the country was sparked after an ICE officer on Wednesday (January 7) fatally shot Ms Good, a U.S. citizen who according to one activist was participating in a "neighborhood patrol" that observes ICE activities.

U.S. officials alleged she attempted to run over the agent, while defenders of the woman said they believe video showed she steered away from the officer.