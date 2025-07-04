Met Police use live facial recognition technology to make 1,000 arrests

The Metropolitan Police has released footage of arrests made by using live facial recognition (LFR) technology, which has been successful in leading to the arrests of more than 1,000 people across London.

Clips shared by the force on Friday (4 July) show a handful of the recent arrests being carried out by officers utilising the innovative technology.

Three individuals can be seen being apprehended by the police in body-cam footage, with one clip showing officers chasing a suspect down on a bike before arresting him on a charge of theft.

The technology works by capturing live footage of people passing by and comparing their faces against a list of wanted offenders.