A pair of thieves hauled wheelie bins stuffed with thousands of pounds of clothes through Nottingham city centre.

CCTV shared by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (3 July) shows Ellis Bishop, 31, of Bath Street in St Ann's, and Reece Wheat, 28, of no fixed address, outside Footlocker filling two bins with stolen goods on 13 May.

Wheat was later spotted after a store worker noticed him wearing Nike clothing that matched missing items.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence and was given a nine-month custodial sentence.

Bishop pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and four counts of theft and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.