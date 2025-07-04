Fire ravages Rome petrol station after huge explosion

A huge explosion shook the centre of Rome on Friday (4 July), leaving 21 people injured as locals rushed to safety.

A fire is understood to have broken out at a petrol station at around 8am local time which resulted in two explosions, with the second being the largest.

Footage of the aftermath of the explosions shows a billow of large black smoke and burning wreckage of the building, as firefighters work to tackle the blaze.

Eight police officers and one firefighter were reportedly injured in the explosions which occurred on the Via dei Gordiani road, in the Prenestino region of the capital, local media reports.

"We are working on a tank explosion ... the fire is still ongoing," the fire department said in a statement.