The moment a Kent father who killed his baby daughter by shaking her so hard he caused “catastrophic” brain injuries that led to her death was arrested was filmed on police bodycam footage.

Baby Everleigh suffered the injuries while Thomas Holford, 25, of St Fabian’s Drive, Chelmsford, was looking after her in April 2021. Doctors confirmed she had a large bleed on the brain and other injuries, which indicated she had been forcibly shaken.

She was left with substantial brain damage, and the injuries resulted in her death on 27 May 2025.

On Thursday (3 July), Holford was found guilty of murder. He will be sentenced on Friday (4 July).