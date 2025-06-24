Two rival tennis players clashed during a Wimbledon warmup, with winner Maria Sakkari telling Yulia Putintseva that “nobody likes her” in a heated row.

The pair faced off in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany on Sunday (22 June), with world No3 Sakkari winning 7-5 7-6.

Things soon turned sour between the two players during an end-of-match handshake, when Putintseva quickly took her hand away.

Sakari told her opponent to “treat her like a human being”.

The umpire tried to calm the pair down, but Sakari fired back, repeatedly saying: “Nobody likes you!” as Putintseva walked off the court.