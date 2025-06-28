Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham after hospital visit

Watch the moment Victoria Beckham pokes fun at husband David Beckham following his stint in hospital to undergo surgery.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday (28 June) by the Spice Girls star, the former footballer can be at home inspecting a bowl of vegetables.

"Okay, so this weekend's vegetable content," Victoria said, before zooming in on David, who is wearing a sling, holding a cucumber.

“Look, he's over-performing on the cucumber front. Are they all from the garden?”, she teased.

The former England captain had surgery to repair issues in his wrist after he broke it during a 2003 match between England and South Africa.