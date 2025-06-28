Nadiya Hussain has spoken out following the cancellation of her BBC cooking show, delivering a powerful response to critics who told her to be “grateful”.

The Great British Bake Off winner has enjoyed a 10-year relationship with the broadcaster following her win in 2015, producing a range of cooking shows including Nadiya’s Food Adventures and Nadiya’s Time to Eat.

However, after announcing that the decade-long collaboration had come to an end earlier this month, Hussain has now responded to “tonnes of messages” she received from fans telling her to be “thankful”.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday (26 June), Hussain spoke of her experiences growing up in an immigrant household: “Gratitude became something that I was expected to wear like a uniform. Anytime I voiced frustration or sadness or wanted more, I could feel the invisible pressure.”

“I am allowed to feel more than just thankful. I am a human being, and I am allowed to feel angry when I’m treated unfairly.”