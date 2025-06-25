Denise Welch shared a heartfelt message to her son Matty Healy ahead of The 1975’s headline slot at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (27 June).

Appearing on Loose Women on Wednesday (25 June), the star said that she couldn’t contain her joy at her son’s big moment.

"Obviously, I'm an incredibly proud mum because you've got to remember the band have been together for 23 years. They started in our garage as 12 and 13-year-old boys. So, some of the songs they'll be playing, Matty was writing at 15 and 16,” she said, before confessing she “still doesn’t know the lyrics”.

Welch said that whilst is “very excited” for her son, she will not be camping out at the five-day music festival in Somerset in support. “I'm not a festival person”, she admitted.