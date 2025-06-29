Watch as Wes Streeting is grilled over his healthy eating plans as Trevor Phillips puts a plate of chocolates and crisps in front of him and asks him how intends to stop people from buying unhealthy food.

Appearing on Sky News on Sunday (29 June), Mr Phillips asked the health minister how he’ll prevent people from “rioting” if they can’t buy the food they want.

Under new government plans to tackle the obesity crisis, supermarkets will be forced to encourage shoppers to buy fruit and vegetables rather than burgers, choco­late and crisps.

Mr Streeting laughed at the plate of food and said he’s “not interested in stopping you from buying things”, before he went on to outline the government’s 10 year plan for health.