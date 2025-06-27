Moment man abandoned as baby in plastic bag finally meets birth family

A man who was abandoned as a baby inside a plastic bag had an emotional reunion with his birth family on Wednesday's (25 June) episode of Long Lost Family on ITV.

In September 1984, Jon Scarlett-Phillips was discovered in the toilet of a leisure centre car park in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, wrapped in a blanket.

Now 40, he enlisted the help of the show, presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, to trace his birth mother.

In an emotional scene, the chef finally met his two half-sisters, who explained that his birth mother felt unable to join them both physically and mentally following a long period of illness.