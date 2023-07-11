Moment adopted son reunites with birth mother after believing she was dead

An emotional episode of ITV’s Long Lost Family captured the moment a son reunited with his birth mother after his own search for her led him to believe she had died.

Diane Kerridge, 74, from Dorset, was forced by her mother to give up her son Paul Cox for adoption after giving birth aged 16.

In Monday’s (10 July) episode, Nicky Campbell visited Cox at his Los Angeles home, where the audio engineer revealed that he tried to search for his birth mother in 2010 but an agency incorrectly told him that she had passed away.

The pair were reunited in London.