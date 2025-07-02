Cassie Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, has revealed her reaction to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs being found guilty of prostitution charges.

Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of two counts of sex trafficking and the most serious charge of racketeering conspiracy.

After the verdict was reached, Cassie Ventura's lawyer issued a statement outside of the Manhattan courthouse, saying Ventura was "pleased that the jury has found him guilty of two federal crimes." However, Wigdor said he “would have liked to see a conviction on the sex crimes in RICO”.