Ruby Wax’s husband issues warning to wife’s I’m A Celebrity ‘crush’

Ruby Wax’s husband has shared his true thoughts on his wife’s “crush” on I’m A Celebrity.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (3 December), Ed Bye discussed the 70-year-old’s time in the jungle, revealing that “you are seeing the real Ruby”.

He also issued a stark warning to Kiosk Kev, who gave a wink to Wax as she approached his booth for the Dingo Dollar challenge last week. Wax joked that she had “forgotten” about her husband and blew Kiosk Kev a kiss.

Bye responded to the “crush”, saying: “Given the opportunity, I'd go and have a word with Kev about all this, but the fact he doesn't say anything would make it rather pointless.”