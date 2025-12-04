The Duke of Sussex recreated an iconic Alison Hammond moment from The Great British Bake Off during his surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (3 November).

Prince Harry also appeared in a comedy sketch on the talk show, portraying a version of himself auditioning for the part of a "Christmas prince" in a Hallmark film.

He and Colbert appeared in a video together lip-syncing to a moment from the Channel 4 show in which the Bake Off host misunderstood a contestant and thought he said "beg" instead of bake.