Avalanche sweeps through ski area on Europe’s highest mountain in Russia

An avalanche has swept through a ski resort on Europe’s tallest mountain, sending tourists fleeing in panic.

Eyewitness footage shows the moment a cascade of snow tumbles down the mountainside on Mount Elbrus on Thursday (15 January).

The wall of snow hurtles towards the recorder who appears to be standing in a car park, before the screen is swallowed by white as the avalanche consumes them.

No deaths have been reported following the incident in the Elbus resort.

Parts of the mountain and cable car routes had been closed by authorities last week, amid dangerous weather conditions.