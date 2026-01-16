Watch as a confused bear tries to search for her swimming hole that had been covered by snow as frosty conditions hit New York.

Footage shared by Orphaned Wildlife Center, a sanctuary which provides safety to orphaned animals before they are returned to the wild, shows Jenny the bear struggling to access her pond which had been blanketed by thick snow.

Sharing the clip online, the center wrote: “Jenny: ‘WHERE THE HECK IS THE POND?? What sorcery is this?’”

Since Wednesday (14 January), a cold snap from a storm system has resulted in heavy snowfall in some parts of western and central New York state.