Harry Styles drops new music teaser in cryptic voice note

Harry Styles has dropped a hint about new music in a cryptic voice note sent to fans.

The singer, who released his last album Harry’s House in 2022, has been dropping clues about his imminent return in recent days, including an array of posters and billboards around the world which bear the message “we belong together”.

In his latest hint, the singer has sent fans in a WhatsApp group called “HSHQ” — Harry Styles Headquarters — a voice note in which he sings the same three words.

His imminent return to music was first signalled on 27 December, when he posted an eight-minute video called “Forever, Forever” to YouTube, which showed fans arriving for his final Love On Tour performance in July 2023.