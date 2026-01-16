Emotional Gordon Ramsay gives daughter Holly away in behind-the-scenes wedding video

Gordon Ramsay became emotional after seeing his daughter Holly in her dress ahead of her wedding to Adam Peaty.

On 27 December, the TV chef walked his daughter down the aisle in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey, which was attended by many stars including the Beckhams.

Sharing the touching interaction online, Holly said: “A moment we have talked about since I was a little girl, I’ll always be your bug. I love you dad.”

During the ceremony, Gordon reportedly gave a speech that alluded to the fall-out with Peaty’s parents, who did not attend.