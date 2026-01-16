Footage shows the moment that a father who killed his wife and used his child as a ploy to get away with murder is arrested.

Robert Rhodes, 52, killed his wife Dawn in their family home in Surrey in 2016 after their marriage broke down.

As part of his plot to “get rid of mummy”, Rhodes had the child call 999 during which he said his wife had attacked him and their child with a knife. To back up his claims, Rhodes had stabbed himself and inflicted a cut on the child’s arm.

Rhodes, from Withleigh, Devon, has now been jailed for a minimum term of 29 years and six months following a rare double jeopardy trial at Inner London Crown Court, where he was also found guilty of two counts of perjury for false evidence at his Old Bailey trial and in the Family Courts in 2018, perverting the course of justice, and child cruelty.