Trump claims ‘very, very rich’ friend who took Ozempic is ‘fatter than ever’

Donald Trump says a “very, very rich” friend of his is “fatter than ever” because weight loss drug Ozempic “doesn’t work on him.”

The President made the offhand comment during rambling remarks to promote funding for rural healthcare.

Trump was discussing the varying cost of drugs in different countries when he brought up the wealthy friend who is so large “he can’t walk across the street” because he was complaining that his weight loss drug costs significantly less in the UK than in the US.

Trump went on to point out that his friend “was fatter than ever” because Ozempic isn’t working for him.