The Traitors’ Jessie has her suspicions about Stephen confirmed in dramatic reveal

The Traitors’ Jessie Stride has had long-standing suspicions on one of her fellow players confirmed as correct, as the names of the Traitors were finally revealed to her.

The hairdresser from Hull, who long suspected Stephen Libby as being a saboteur but struggled to convince her fellow Faithfuls, found out via a message delivered on Traitors: Uncloaked.

Letting out a huge gasp, a stunned Jessie screamed “it’s Stephen!”, as fellow player Ellie Buckley, who had been banished in the same episode on Friday (16 Jan), admitted “you were right - you were on it.”

Jessie had revealed her suspicions on Stephen as far back as episode four, when she guessed Ellie’s secret boyfriend Ross had been set up to be banished.