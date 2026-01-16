Soap star favourite opens up on mental health struggles in candid video

A beloved soap star has opened up on his mental health struggles in a candid video.

Will Mellor, who is known for his roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Coronation Street, told his followers on Instagram on Wednesday (14 January) that he regularly beats himself up over “a lot of silly things”.

In a sincere admission while out for a walk, the 49-year-old said he often overthinks things, which takes a toll on his mental health. However, he encouraged anyone feeling the same to get some fresh air as it “really does help”.

After losing his sister and father, the actor channelled his experiences with grief into advocating for open conversations about mental health, particularly among men.