Rod Stewart crashes pub karaoke session - much to delight of locals

Rod Stewart surprised punters when he joined locals for a spot of pub karaoke.

The rocker made an appearance at a Falkirk pub after watching his beloved Celtics secure a 1-0 victory against Falkirk on Wednesday (14 January).

Footage shared by the 81-year-old’s whiskey brand Wolfie Whisky shows the singer belting it out to “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, as overjoyed pub-goers joined in.

He was accompanied on the outing by his son Alastair, 20, who he shares with wife Penny Lancaster.