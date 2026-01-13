Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has thrown his hat in the ring to join Michael Carrick's coaching staff.

The Red Devils have verbally agreed a deal with the former midfielder to become their interim manager for the rest of the season.

United snubbed the option of bringing back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Carrick taking over from caretaker boss Darren Fletcher.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England international said: "Of course I would. It's a no-brainer. I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing."

The Press Association understands that Steve Holland will join Carrick’s staff at Old Trafford as his number two.