Stephen Graham jokes about his age as Alison Hammond teases actor about his height

Stephen Graham has opened up on which scenes he finds tougher to film with age.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (16 January), the actor discussed his training regime for his role as Henry “Sugar” Goodson in boxing drama A Thousand Blows.

Graham said as he was filming fight scenes with Malachi Kirby’s character, he was made aware of his age. “We were doing a fight and that, and I turned around and I'm 52,” he said, adding that he would sometimes try to copy Kirby’s workout before shooting a scene.

Allison Hammond later made a joke about Graham’s height after he stressed that he was 52. “So how tall are you again?”, she chimed in. “I’m 52,” he joked.