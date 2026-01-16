Love Island All Stars bombshell Scott van-der-Sluis left host Maya Jama shocked with a “brutal takedown” of a fellow contestant during the show’s launch.

Scott was asked which couple he felt was “no good” after making his entrance on Thursday (15 January). He called out Belle Hassan and Sean Stone, before saying Sean “isn’t even an All Star”.

He continued: “Watching you on your season you were one of the worst Islands ever.”

Jama appeared shocked by the bombshell’s comments, with viewers taking to social media to discuss his “brutal takedown”.