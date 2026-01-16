Reese Witherspoon warns fans about online scammers posing as her

Reese Witherspoon has issued a warning to fans as she claims scammers are posing as her online.

Posting on TikTok on Wednesday (14 January), the actor told her followers to be wary of those claiming to be her that ask for money and personal information.

“I want you to know, this is not me. And it’s so upsetting that people would use my name to manipulate people, but I want you to know that I would never, ever manipulate you.”

The star explained that she has had a “tough 24 hours” after uncovering a number of the catfishing scams online, which she says is “happening across the board”.