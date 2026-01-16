James Van Der Beek has shared a health update with his followers amid his battle with cancer.

On Thursday (15 January), the Dawson’s Creek star - who announced his diagnosis with stage three colorectal cancer in November, 2024 - told fans that he believes that January is not the most effective time to keep up with “impossible” New Year’s resolutions.

'I'm gonna say something. I don't think it's your fault. I think it makes total sense. Why are we celebrating a New Year in the dead of winter?”, he questioned.

Arguing that animals use the winter period to hibernate, he said he will be spending the beginning of 2026 “recovering and resting”, instead focusing on his goals in Spring.