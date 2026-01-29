Batman puts Bay Area city council on blast over ICE at the upcoming Super Bowl

This is the moment a man dressed as Batman slammed a city council over the presence of ICE at the upcoming Super Bowl.

On Tuesday (27 January), the caped crusader chastised Santa Clara city officials for their co-operation with federal officers, who are expected to conduct immigration operations during the 8 February NFL showpiece between the Seahawks and the Patriots at the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“ Can any of one of you go home to your children and tell them that you did everything you could to protect their classmates, to protect their grandparents, to protect them?,” he angrily cried.

He demanded that the “council of cowards” ensure that no city resources go to ICE activities, branding them as “traitors” if they failed to take action.