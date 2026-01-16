The Traitors’ Sam reveals biggest regret after tense roundtable banishment

The Traitors star Sam has revealed his biggest regret on the show, after a tense roundtable on Thursday (15 January) led to his banishment.

The 34-year-old came under scrutiny when he decided to take a shield rather than banking money for the prize pot during a creepy challenge in a cabin.

Appearing on Lorraine on Friday (16 January), Sam said that his decision to save himself from murder “was my downfall”.

“I wish I could just talk to myself in that moment and go, ‘don't grab it. It looks weird. Take a breath’. But I can't tell you how stressful that environment is in there and what it does to your head.”