Karoline Leavitt blows up on reporter that says Renee Good was unlawfully killed

Karoline Leavitt slammed a reporter in a heated exchange over the death of Renee Good during a press briefing Thursday (15 January).

The White House press secretary asked the reporter, believed to be Niall Stanage of The Hill, why he thought Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, prompting him to say the agent “acted recklessly.”

Leavitt accused the reporter of bias, saying, “You’re a left wing hack, you’re not a reporter, you’re posing in this room as a journalist.”

“You shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat,” the press secretary added.