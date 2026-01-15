A Florida cop was forced to cuff a runaway emu after the bird kicked him during a chase.

On Friday (9 January), a St. John’s County deputy responded to reports of a missing bird that had escaped from its home.

Bodycam footage shows the officer trying to herd the emu off of a road, before it kicked him with his talons. He then used a makeshift lasoo to secure the bird, before cuffing its legs.

"I'll be honest with you, I've never handcuffed an emu before," he is heard telling someone off-camera.

The bird was safely returned home and "all criminal charges against the emu were dropped,” the force said.