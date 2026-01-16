Katie Price reveals real reason she split with JJ Slater

Katie Price reveals the surprising detail that led to her separation with her partner JJ Slater.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, the former glamour model revealed the relationship ended well before the new year.

“We were together over Christmas as things were already arranged, but it was over ages ago,” she told listeners.

Price, who began dating Slater in 2024, explained her decision to walk away was based on avoiding past mistakes.

“I didn’t want to waste my time,” she said.

“If I’m not loved up and it’s not going... these are mistakes I’ve made in the past.”

The confirmation comes after a week of speculation from fans who noticed the couple had stopped appearing on each other's social media feeds.