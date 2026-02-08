The Masked Singer star shares adorable moment his kids finally discover his identity

The Masked Singer’s Can of Worms has shared the adorable moment his children finally discovered his identity.

JLS singer Marvin Humes was revealed as the singer behind the Can of Worms costume on Saturday night’s show (7 February).

After his big reveal, the chart-topping DJ shared a video of the moment two of his younger children found out their father had been on the show all along.

His five-year-old son Blake screams and jumps up in surprise, before tearing up and asking his father to play the clip again.

Meanwhile his eight-year-old daughter Valentina starts dancing along to his rendition of the Cha Cha Slide.

Humes captioned his video: “The can is open!!! Surprise!!! Finally the worm is out the can!!! What a show! Absolutely loved it! For the kids reaction alone!!”