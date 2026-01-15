Remains of 32 Maduro bodyguards killed in US raid returned to Cuba in small boxes

The remains of 32 Cubans killed during the US raid to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro have been returned to Havana in small boxes.

Thousands of locals lined the streets to greet the repatriation of colonels, lieutenants, majors and captains who died during the Trump administration’s operation on January 3.

More than a dozen wounded “combatants” arrived on another plane hours earlier. The men were all part of a security detail for Maduro.

It comes as Cuba faces growing pressure from the Trump administration, with the US president saying the communist nation should make a deal with him before it is “too late.” It’s not clear what type of deal Trump has in mind.