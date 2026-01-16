Trump boasts about his ‘power’ in front of Florida Panthers

President Trump jokingly flaunted his “power’” at the honouring ceremony for the Florida Panthers at the White House on Thursday (15 January). They were celebrating the franchise's second Stanley Cup title.

While admiring the athletes, Trump joked about their youth and appearance.

“Good looking people, young, beautiful people. I hate 'em."

"You hate standing here with all this... this power behind you. But I got power too. It's called the United States Military. I don't care.”

Panthers owner Vinnie Viola and star Matthew Tkachuk presented Trump with a gold hockey stick and a “45-47” jersey, symbolising his status as the 45th and 47th president.