Traitors star Harriet discovers whether shock sacrifice was worth it

Viewers have been given a glimpse of the moment The Traitors’ Harriet Tyce found out her shock roundtable sacrifice was vindicated, as it was confirmed her nemesis Rachel Duffy was a Traitor.

Tyce was banished after a dramatic roundtable in which she urged her fellow players to call her bluff and nominate her, to prove her credentials as a Faithful — and her theory that Rachel was working against them.

On the aftershow Traitors Uncloaked, the former barrister discovered her hunch had been right all along, after the names of the Traitors were disclosed.

“Forgive me - it’s just really nice to be right,” said a visibly delighted Harriet, adding, “I think that I’ve done enough to ruin Rachel’s credibility at the end.”