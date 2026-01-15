Public sceptical over new Grok safeguards as Ofcom launches investigation

The Independent asked the public how artificial intelligence should be regulated, as Elon Musk’s X introduced new safeguards on its AI chatbot Grok following pressure from UK regulators.

Many said the changes were welcome but long overdue, questioning whether restrictions would be properly enforced.

Several argued responsibility should lie with users, not the technology itself, while others said platforms must be held accountable for harm.

Ofcom this week launched an investigation into Grok after reports it was used to sexualise images of women and children.