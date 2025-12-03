Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams have reunited following their “feud” in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, with Williams joking that she wants to swap hotel rooms to be away from Brook.

During their time in the jungle, rumours circulated of a rift between the pair of models after they were pitted against each other in a challenge, with Brook calling Williams a “b****”.

Whilst appearing on I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, host Kemi Rodgers revealed to newly eliminated Brook that Vogue was in the studio and asked her if there is anything she wants to say.

Rodgers informed Brook that Williams is “in the hotel room next to you and worries about your time with your husband later on”, asking if she needs some earplugs.

Both burst out laughing, with Brook replying: “She might do”.