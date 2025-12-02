I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook was branded a “snake” by Vogue Williams, just minutes after she left the jungle.

During the 40-year-old’s interview with hosts Ant and Dec on Monday (1 December), the duo revealed that Brooke, Angry Ginge and Aitch decided to keep half of their newly acquired sweet treats for themselves.

She called the trio “snakes in the camp” and when asked if she was surprised, Williams said: “I'm kind of surprised at Kelly. Oh my god! That's desperate… I'd never do that.”

Williams then joked that she should maybe have found a way to get some contraband into camp, though said she is “too much of a follower”.