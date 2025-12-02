Vogue Williams has revealed that she was hypnotised before joining I’m A Celebrity.

On Monday (1 December), the Irish model, who was a late addition to the jungle, became the third celebrity to be eliminated.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday (2 December), the 40-year-old shared that she took an unusual approach to help conquer her fears ahead of the Bushtucker Trials.

“I got hypnotised for cockroaches because I'm so petrified of cockroaches,” she shared.

“I was probably hypnotised against seeing a cockroach in a bathroom. I don't know if it worked having thousands of them poured onto my head, but I think it was fine in the end.”