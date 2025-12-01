New I’m a Celebrity clash as Vogue Williams confronts campmates

Vogue Williams called out two of her I’m a Celebrity campmates for talking about her behind her back.

On Sunday’s (30 November) episode, Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge could be heard whispering about the model’s fire-starting abilities. “She doesn’t know what she’s doing,” Wax said.

The 40-year-old turned to the pair and asked: “Are you two b****ing about me?” to which Angry Ginge muttered that she is “absolutely clueless”.

Williams told Wax she “expected more” from her, before telling Ginge: “This is exactly what I expected from you.”