Harry insults Meghan’s cooking in first Netflix show cameo

The Duke of Sussex insulted the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking in his first time speaking on her Netflix show.

On Wednesday (3 December), Prince Harry appeared in the Christmas special of With Love, Meghan only to criticise her beetroot salad, which consisted of food he “hates”.

Harry, who has appeared scarcely across the show’s two-season run, described the dish as an “anti-salad”.

“It’s amazing – there are not many things in the world that I don’t like. And they’re all in that one bowl,” he said, with Meghan acknowledging that the salad contained “the top things my husband hates to eat”.