Kate Garraway shares dating update after husband Derek Draper’s death

Kate Garraway has shared an update about the prospect of her dating again after the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and the psychotherapist and former Labour party lobbyist married in 2005. Draper grew seriously ill from Covid and suffered major health complications in the years following, and died in January 2024.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on the Great Company podcast, Garraway remarked, "I wouldn't like to think that I never had romantic love in my life ever again.

"I don't know if anybody would want me, Jamie... Talk to your mates. Find out if any of their dads are single," she joked.