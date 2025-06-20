Kate Garraway has revealed she had bailiffs at her door after unknowingly not paying her council tax whilst her late husband was in hospital in a coma.

The presenter opened up about the “horrible” ordeal on Good Morning Britain on Friday (20 June), telling guest Martin Lewis that the letters were in Derek Draper’s name and she had not opened them whilst he was in hospital.

Garraway said she had “no idea” that the council tax was going unpaid for six weeks and was shocked when bailiffs appeared at her property in late 2020.

She told Lewis, who is campaigning to change the way councils call in debts of unpaid council tax, that her mind was “in another place” as she cared for her late husband who fell seriously ill with long Covid.